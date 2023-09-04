Global Fintech Fest | APAC likely to be epicenter of fintech innovation and investment, says BCG’s Yashraj Erande

The upcoming second edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is poised to commence in Mumbai on September 5. With over 800 speakers and 50,000 delegates, the event aims to catalyse funding ranging from $15 million to $20 million for fintech ventures.

Yashraj Erande, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, shared his anticipation in an interview with CNBC-TV18, envisioning the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the epicenter of fintech innovation and investment

"All the analysis that we have done to really add depth to this year’s event, points in one direction- Asia Pacific is going to be the centre of gravity for fintech, fintech innovation and fintech investment. So the theme that really pops put is that in this wave of fintech growth post pandemic there are three words that really matter- inclusive, resilient and sustainable. So, in this year’s event we are looking at fintechs that are inclusive, resilient and sustainable," Erande said.

Furthermore, startups that have been vetted by GFF previously will also be presenting their pitches to potential investors in attendance.

Naveen Surya, the Founder of GFF, emphasised that they have received more than 250 funding applications from startups. He also mentioned the anticipated presence of approximately 250-300 investors at the event.

"The funding winter was more of a west concept and emerged mainly from public markets. However at GFF we have received over 250 applications from startups who are looking for funding. And around 250-300 investors will be present at the event. We are also working with CLSA, who are looking at pre-IPO and IPO segment. So on the whole I expect a funding of about $15-20 million to happen during the event," Surya said.

Watch video for more.