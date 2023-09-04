CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsstartup NewsGlobal Fintech Fest | APAC likely to be epicenter of fintech innovation and investment, says BCG’s Yashraj Erande

Global Fintech Fest | APAC likely to be epicenter of fintech innovation and investment, says BCG’s Yashraj Erande

The upcoming second edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is poised to commence in Mumbai on September 5. Naveen Surya, the Founder of GFF, emphasised that they have received more than 250 funding applications from startups. He also mentioned the anticipated presence of approximately 250-300 investors at the event.

Profile image

By Ritu Singh  Sept 4, 2023 10:07:52 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
The upcoming second edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is poised to commence in Mumbai on September 5. With over 800 speakers and 50,000 delegates, the event aims to catalyse funding ranging from $15 million to $20 million for fintech ventures.

Yashraj Erande, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, shared his anticipation in an interview with CNBC-TV18, envisioning the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the epicenter of fintech innovation and investment.
"All the analysis that we have done to really add depth to this year’s event, points in one direction- Asia Pacific is going to be the centre of gravity for fintech, fintech innovation and fintech investment. So the theme that really pops put is that in this wave of fintech growth post pandemic there are three words that really matter- inclusive, resilient and sustainable. So, in this year’s event we are looking at fintechs that are inclusive, resilient and sustainable," Erande said.
Furthermore, startups that have been vetted by GFF previously will also be presenting their pitches to potential investors in attendance.
Naveen Surya, the Founder of GFF, emphasised that they have received more than 250 funding applications from startups. He also mentioned the anticipated presence of approximately 250-300 investors at the event.
"The funding winter was more of a west concept and emerged mainly from public markets. However at GFF we have received over 250 applications from startups who are looking for funding. And around 250-300 investors will be present at the event. We are also working with CLSA, who are looking at pre-IPO and IPO segment. So on the whole I expect a funding of about $15-20 million to happen during the event," Surya said.
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

fintechStartup Street

Recommended Articles

View All
After India’s moon and sun missions, here’s a look at jobs in the space sector

After India’s moon and sun missions, here’s a look at jobs in the space sector

Sept 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | Refusal of paternity leave, claim of leave encashment on resignation and more

Legal Digest | Refusal of paternity leave, claim of leave encashment on resignation and more

Sept 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Hermes, Christian Louboutin and the likes are willing to pay a lot for premium space in Mumbai

Hermes, Christian Louboutin and the likes are willing to pay a lot for premium space in Mumbai

Sept 4, 2023 IST5 Min Read

From Suzlon to Mazagon Dock: These 14 Nifty 500 stocks have surged 100% or more this year so far

From Suzlon to Mazagon Dock: These 14 Nifty 500 stocks have surged 100% or more this year so far

Sept 2, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X