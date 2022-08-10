SquadStack raises $17.5 million in Series B funding & Furlenco floats new business model

Sales acceleration startup SquadStack has raised $17.5 million in its series B funding. The round was led by Bertelsmann India investments, along with existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Blume Ventures. Furlenco, the furniture rental startup, which has come up with its latest offering to let its urban users not only rent, but also buy brand new furniture, with the option of selling it back to the company, thus creating a circular economy for furniture in India.

Sales acceleration startup SquadStack has raised $17.5 million in its series B funding. The round was led by Bertelsmann India investments, alongside existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Blume Ventures.

The startup combines Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and a decentralised network of sales experts to help consumer businesses scale with better conversions. Startup Street spoke to SquadStack’s Co-Founder and CEO, Apurv Agrawal, about their fund allocation plans, size, and opportunity in the sales enablement software market.

Furlenco, the furniture rental startup, has come up with its latest offering to let its urban users not only rent, but also buy, brand new furniture, with the option of selling it back to the company thus creating a circular economy for furniture in India. With direct retailing, Furlenco is now gearing up for a new wave of D2C in the furniture market. Startup Street spoke to its Founder and CEO Ajith Mohan Karimpana about the company's evolving business model, new initiatives and a tighter focus on profitability.

Despite weaving being one of the key occupations of rural India, with the finished products often attracting a high price in urban markets, the weavers are a much-neglected lot. To draw attention to India's handloom products and improve the condition of the weavers, in 2015, the Indian government declared August 7 as National Handloom Day. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand brings a special report on how now e-commerce firms are trying to empower handloom artists in the country.

