Startup Street: Spotnana bags $75 million in series B and Indifi Tech turns profitable

The Central Consumer Protection Authority is stepping up efforts to protect consumers from unfair trade practices. CCPA chairperson Nidhi Khare told CNBC-TV18's Timsy Jaipuria that they have written to other food, drug and insurance regulators to ensure enough enforcement measures are taken to make sure that consumers are protected. She also added that guidelines to misleading advertisements should be extended to social media influencers as well.

Leading provider of cloud-based travel technology, Spotnana has raised $75 million in series B funding to continue building its travel platform. The round was led by Durable Capital Partners LP, with participation from existing investor’s Madrona Venture Group, Iconiq Growth, Mubadala Capital, and Blank Ventures. Startup Street spoke to co-founder and CEO, Sarosh Waghmar about how the company's travel-as-a-service platform is driving transformative change in the trillion-dollar travel industry.

MSME lending platform, Indifi Technologies has recorded its first profitable quarter in quarter one of FY23. In FY22, coming out of COVID, the company had cautiously begun accelerating its growth and had more than doubled its lending book. The momentum has been carried forward into FY23, with the company reporting successive months of record disbursal growth in quarter one. Startup Street spoke to Alok Mittal, Co-Founder & CEO of Indifi Technologies to talk about the road ahead.

Rural commerce platform, Hesa has acquired Bengaluru based, Flinkhub which is a platform for creators to build social learning experiences, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will help Hesa to strengthen its super app strategy and drive product-led growth. Backed by Venture Catalyst and Wefoundercircle, Hesa's B2B marketplace weeds out access issues and enables bulk buying to merchants in rural areas. Vamsi Udayagiri, Co-Founder & CEO of Hesa spoke to Startup Street about deal rationale and the company's growth outlook.

