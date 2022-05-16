Skillmatics plans to utilise $16 million funds for expansion in international markets

Mumbai based direct to consumer (D2C) educational games and resource brand Skillmatics has raised USD 16 million in a Series B round, led by Sofina Ventures, with participation from existing investors like Sequoia Capital India and Jalaj Dani Family Office.

The firm plans to use the funds to strengthen its presence in the US market, expand the brand's product offerings to new-age groups and product categories, scale up its presence in new international markets like Japan and Australia, and make strategic acquisitions.

To discuss more about their fund raise and the future growth strategy CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dhvanil Sheth, Founder & CEO of Skillmatics.

