Simplilearn to utilise $45 million Series E fundraise for product development and expansion in US market

Online bootcamp for digital skilling, Simplilearn has raised $45 million in its Series E funding. The round was led by GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm. CLAL Insurance and Disruptad, ADQ's Venture Platform, also participated in this round.

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of the company told CNBC-TV18 that they will utilise the funds for product development and strengthening their presence in US market.

“Our business is to help people get into digital. Digital is a very fast changing area and so we keep on launching new programs. So with these funds we will improve on our existing products. We also have very strong presence in India and US and we are looking to strengthen our presence in the US market. Right now we have less than 20 employees in the US market but with this fundraise very soon that number will go up by at least 10x,” Kumar said.

Also, Anuj Tewari, CFO of Yulu discussed how they plan to utilise their recent fundraise worth $9 million. This fundraise comes just two months after Yulu raised $82 million from Canada's Magna, and existing investors, including Bajaj Auto in September.

Moreover, Jenaan Bhargava, COO of Villgro spoke about the key challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the green-tech space and how they can overcome them.

