Shiprocket on festive season demand and key highlights Dubai's GITEX Global 2022

CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta spoke to Akshay Ghulati, the co-founder of Shiprocket about the growth in order volume this festive season. Key highlights of GITEX Global, the UAE's largest technology and startup event that was held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 10 to 14.

Logistic players are seeing nearly a 40 percent growth in the run up to Diwali as demand returns with a bang. For players like Shiprocket, growth is being led by tier-2, 3 towns increasingly coming online, and new segments like D2C gifting and cross-border shipping picking up. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta spoke to Akshay Ghulati, co-founder of Shiprocket, about the growth in order volume this festive season.

GITEX Global, UAE's largest technology and startup event was held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 10 to 14. The event threw a spotlight on some of the world's most innovative tech entrepreneurs working in sectors like metaverse, artificial intelligence, web3, blockchain, cloud computing, financial technology, and big data. Aishwarya Anand gets the key highlights from the event.

NPCI International Payments Ltd or NIPL, the international arm of NPCI, recently announced a partnership with European payments company Worldline to enable Indian tourists to make payments in Europe via UPI and RuPay. Incorporated in 2020, NIPL is devoted to the deployment of RuPay and UPI outside of India, and is engaged in building a payment acceptance network overseas. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL, about NPCI's plans overseas, how Indians can benefit from NIPL's recent partnership in Europe.

Watch video for more