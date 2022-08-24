Servify secures $65 million in series D and Mojocare gets $20.6 million in series A funding

Global product lifecycle management platform, Servify secures $65 million as part of its ongoing series D funding round, led by Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund. A fast growing digital platform for sexual wellness, women's wellness, and mental wellness, Mojocare recently raised $20.6 million in a series A round.

Global product lifecycle management platform, Servify secures $65 million as part of its ongoing series D funding round, led by Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund. In addition, several strategic investors like Amtrust, family offices like that of Pidilite, and existing investors including Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures, and DMI Sparkle Fund participated in the round. Startup Street spoke to Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify to talk about the road ahead.

A fast growing digital platform for sexual wellness, women's wellness, and mental wellness, Mojocare recently raised $20.6 million in a series A round. The startup which was founded in 2021 by Ashwin Swaminathan and Rajat Gupta has seen 60 times growth since its launch. Startup Street spoke to Ashwin Swaminathan, Co-Founder of Mojocare, to elaborate on the company's expansion plan and growth outlook.

Unicorn India Ventures has identified six future winners from their fund one. As part of an agreement with Delaware based continuum fund, unicorn plans to sell its stake in the 6 future winners to the fund for Rs 50 crore. Startup Street spoke to Bhaskar Majumdar, the Managing Partner of the Venture Fund to find out what is next for the venture firm.

