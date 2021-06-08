  • SENSEX
SaaS startup Whatfix raises $90 million in Series D funding

Updated : June 08, 2021 21:07:10 IST

SaaS startup Whatfix has raised $90 million in Series D round backed by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and has now trebled its valuation since 2020.

Whatfix offers digital adoption solutions to enhance SaaS products for enterprises globally which increases productivity. To know more about the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Khadim Batti, Co-Founder & CEO of Whatfix.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder of Stride Ventures and Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO of MediBuddy who spoke about MediBuddy's Rs 25 crore debt raise.

Watch video for more.
