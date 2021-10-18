SaaS Labs raises $17 million; Audible launches 'Audible Plus'

SaaS Labs, a cloud-based platform that builds productivity and business process automation software for SMBs and enterprises globally, has raised $17 million in series A funding.

SaaS Labs, a cloud-based platform that builds productivity and business process automation software for SMBs and enterprises globally, on Monday announced that it has raised $17 million in series A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures.

The company was bootstrapped up until this round and plans to use the funding for hiring, expanding its customer base, and releasing new products and services. Startup Street spoke to Gaurav Sharma, Founder & CEO SaaS Labs to find out more about the company’s plans.

Meanwhile, Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of spoken-word entertainment, has announced two major updates to its service in India, both of which are available for android and iOS users alike.

A new All-You-Can-listen Plus catalogue offers audible members a selection of over 15,000 titles in Hindi and English, including audible originals, audiobooks and podcasts, all included with an audible membership at no extra cost. The venture has also launched a new free experience for everyone. It includes over 150 exclusive podcasts and audible originals, in addition to over 40,000 popular podcasts.

To talk about the new offerings and more, Street spoke to Shailesh Sawlani, Vice President and country GM at Audible India.

