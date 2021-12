The unicorn club in India grew rapidly in 2021, with over 40 unicorns added across sectors. The 80-odd unicorns in the country also lapped up most of the funding into the startup ecosystem, which saw record inflow of over $32 billion this year.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar sharing details on what led to the unicorn boom.