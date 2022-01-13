Recognize raises $1.3 bn, completes 3 strategic investments

Recognize, a tech investment firm led by Francisco D'Souza, Charles Phillip, Raj Mehta and David Wasserman, has raised approximately 1.3 billion dollars for its inaugural fund. Recognize aims to link inspired technology entrepreneurs and founders who have unconventional ideas with strategic capital, operational expertise, and industry insights.

Recognize, a tech investment firm led by Francisco D'Souza, Charles Phillip, Raj Mehta and David Wasserman, has raised approximately 1.3 billion dollars for its inaugural fund. Recognize aims to link inspired technology entrepreneurs and founders who have unconventional ideas with strategic capital, operational expertise, and industry insights. The focus is on disruptive technology innovations and how these can be translated into business value.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to the Co-founders and Managing Partners of Recognize, Francisco D'Souza, and Charles Phillips, on Recognize’s plans going forward.

