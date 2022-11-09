Quona Capital to invest fundraise of $332 million in more than 25 portfolio companies

Emerging markets venture capital firm Quona Capital today announced the final close of its fund III at $332 million, significantly exceeding its $250 million target. This is the third fund from Quona Capital since its inception, bringing the firm's aggregate committed capital to over $745 million.

Ganesh Rengaswamy, Co-Founder of the company told CNBC-TV18 that they will be investing the $332 million in about 25 plus portfolio companies.

“We will invest $332 million in about 25 plus portfolio companies. One of the evolutions from a strategic perspective is going to be fintech and fintech adjacencies investment.”

“In fintech adjacencies we are looking at a lot of crossover and hybrid opportunities which contextually fall at the convergence of financial innovation and sectoral innovation - whether it be in ed-tech, food tech, health tech, mobility, supply chain, climate tech and so on and so forth. We look at financial innovation as the oil that greases the economic engine across sectors and hence it gives the opportunity to invest quite broadly,” he said.

