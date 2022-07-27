Qapita acquires ESOP Direct and upGrad buys Harappa Education for $38 million

Qapita, a Singapore- and India-based equity management firm has completed the acquisition of ESOP Direct in an all-cash transaction. Pune-based ESOP Direct provides solutions in equity compensation. By acquiring this firm Qapita will become a market leader in the region. The deal will expand its customer base in India and Southeast Asia to more than 1,200 customers and the combined entity will manage more than $12 billion in employee stock option plans. Startup Street spoke to Ravi Ravulaparthi, Co-Founder & CEO of Qapita to discuss the deal and the growth plans.

Integrated higher edtech major, upGrad recently announced its 100 percent acquisition of Harappa Education for $38 million. upGrad has closed this transaction with present Harappa shareholders - Bodhi Tree Systems which is a newly formed platform between James Murdoch and Uday Shankar and co-founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh. All of them join the upGrad cap table. Startup Street spoke to Mayank Kumar, Co-founder of upGrad, and Pramath Raj Sinha, founder of Harappa Education to talk about this merger and the road ahead.

Google has brought Street View experience back in India roughly six years after the feature was banned in the country over security concerns. The search giant has launched its 360-degree interactive panorama feature with data from local partners Tech Mahindra and Genesis International. Called Project Gullify, Street View will initially launch for 10 Indian cities and will be rolled out to 50 by end of the year, mapping over 700,000 km in two years. The company is also opening up access to Street View API to local developers. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand caught up with Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP of Google Maps Experiences, on the side-lines of the event.

