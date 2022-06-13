Cross
Purplle raises $33 million from Paramark Ventures, enters coveted unicorn club

Purplle raises $33 million from Paramark Ventures, enters coveted unicorn club

By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
Online beauty retailer, Purplle has joined India’s coveted unicorn club after the company raised USD 33 million from Paramark Ventures at a valuation of USD 1.1 billion. The fresh round of investment also saw participation from existing investors such as Premji Invest, Blume Ventures, and Kedaara. The latest round took the total funding for Purplle to over USD 215 million.

The fresh round of investment also saw participation from existing investors such as Premji Invest, Blume Ventures, and Kedaara. The latest round took the total funding for Purplle to over USD 215 million. The firm also counts Sequoia Capital and Goldman Sachs among its investors.
To discuss the road ahead for the company CNBC-TV18 spoke to Manish Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of Purplle.
Also, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO of Good Glamm Group spoke about the group's global expansion strategy and the markets they are eyeing.
Moreover, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart spoke about his journey from an entrepreneur to an investor.
Watch accompanying video for more.
