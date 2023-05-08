Purple Style Labs aims for 50-70% annual growth for the next 3 years

Purple Style Labs, the parent company of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, has secured $14 million in Series C funding from new and existing investors. The company is looking to expand Pernia's Pop-Up studio experience centres domestically and overseas. It also wants to invest growth capital in younger labels and continue acquiring mature brands as part of its vision to make the company one of the largest luxury fashion houses in India.

With a strong focus on profitability and growth, Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs, has led his team to achieve a high return on capital and aims for an impressive growth rate of 50-70 percent year-on-year for the next three years.

“We have now been changing gears to move towards profitability over hyper-growth. We are growing at 50-70 percent year-on-year for the next three years, focus on building the profitability and probably look to hit the market somewhere in three to four years from now,” he said to CNBC-TV18.

One of Purple Style Labs' key strategies for growth is to expand its physical stores. Agarwal believes that having a strong brick-and-mortar presence is crucial to building a strong brand and engaging with customers in a meaningful way. This is why the company is planning to expand its stores in new locations such as New York and Dubai next year.

