English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsstartup NewsPurple Style Labs aims for 50 70% annual growth for the next 3 years

Purple Style Labs aims for 50-70% annual growth for the next 3 years

Profile image
By Ritu Singh   May 8, 2023 8:02 PM IST (Published)
Mini

With a strong focus on profitability and growth, Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs has led his team to achieve a high return on capital and aims for an impressive growth rate of 50-70 percent year-on-year for the next three years.

videos | May 8, 2023 8:02 PM IST
Purple Style Labs, the parent company of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, has secured $14 million in Series C funding from new and existing investors. The company is looking to expand Pernia's Pop-Up studio experience centres domestically and overseas. It also wants to invest growth capital in younger labels and continue acquiring mature brands as part of its vision to make the company one of the largest luxury fashion houses in India.

With a strong focus on profitability and growth, Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs, has led his team to achieve a high return on capital and aims for an impressive growth rate of 50-70 percent year-on-year for the next three years.
“We have now been changing gears to move towards profitability over hyper-growth. We are growing at 50-70 percent year-on-year for the next three years, focus on building the profitability and probably look to hit the market somewhere in three to four years from now,” he said to CNBC-TV18.
Also Read | VC investments in Indian startups hit a 68-month low in April 2023
One of Purple Style Labs' key strategies for growth is to expand its physical stores. Agarwal believes that having a strong brick-and-mortar presence is crucial to building a strong brand and engaging with customers in a meaningful way. This is why the company is planning to expand its stores in new locations such as New York and Dubai next year.
Watch accompanying video for more
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X