Procol to utilise fundraise worth Rs 51 crore for enhancing product portfolio

Supply chain startup Procol on Wednesday raised Rs 51 crore from GMO Venture Partners, Alarko Ventures, ESAS Ventures, FounderBank Capital, and Anchorage Capital. The company also saw participation from the likes of Blume Ventures, Beenext, and Sequoia Surge.

The company will use the new capital to build and enhance solutions to solve India’s procurement problems through Procol's procurement software and B2B marketplace.

To discuss the company's fund allocation plans and its growth blueprint, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gaurav Baheti, co-founder of Procol.

Also, Manish Tiwary, vice president and country manager for India Consumer Business at Amazon discussed the company’s plans for the upcoming festive season. He also highlighted that the sentiment among consumers and sellers is very positive.

Moreover, Thampy Koshy, CEO of ONDC discussed the growth strategy for Open Network for Digital Commerce.

