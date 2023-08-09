Pluckk aims to expand product portfolio by 10x over next few months, says CEO

Pratik Gupta, one of the Co-Founders and the CEO of Pluckk, shared during an interview with CNBC-TV18 that the company stands to gain significantly from Kareena's profound knowledge in the realms of nutrition, wellness, and fitness. The firm, which currently operates in four cities, offering over 15 categories, harbours plans to extend its footprint to encompass 20 cities within a three-year timeframe.

Actress and advocate for wellness, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has made an investment in the emerging fresh food label 'Pluckk', securing a minority stake. Boasting an extensive array of more than 400 items spanning across 15 diverse categories, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) enterprise is setting its sights on an ambitious tenfold expansion of its product line within the next few months. This expansion strategy is coupled with aspirations for nationwide coverage throughout India.

Earlier this year, the startup completed the acquisition of KOOK, an Indian food technology startup renowned for its assortment of do-it-yourself meal kits. The financial transaction was valued at $1.3 million.

Gupta emphasised that the company remains poised to pursue additional acquisitions, should they align with the prevailing business model.

