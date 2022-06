Quick service restaurant brand, Wow! Momo has devised a strategy to take on American player KFC. The company has launched a new brand called Wow! Chicken.

Quick service restaurant brand, Wow! Momo has devised a strategy to take on American player KFC. The company has launched a new brand called Wow! Chicken.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of Tiecon Mumbai’s India Unicorn Summit, Co-Founder Sagar Daryani laid out the roadmap for growth at Tiger Global backed Wow! Momo foods.

Also, Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of BookMyShow spoke about the road ahead for the company post relaxation of COVID curbs.

Watch accompanying video for more.