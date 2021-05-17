Pine Labs raises $285 mn, Virohan raises $3 mn in series A

VIDEOS

Updated : May 17, 2021 19:24:07 IST

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has raised $285 million from Baron Capital Group, Duro Capital, Marshall Wace, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Ward Ferry Management.

Existing investors Temasek, Lone Pine Capital, and Sunley House Capital also participated in the funding round. As per estimates, the deal value of Pine Labs is at about $ 3 billion. Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar about the new funding and more.

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised additional funding from Rebright Partners to top up its series A round to a total of $3 million. Amid a global pandemic, when the Indian healthcare system is overwhelmed, Virohan provides vocational training for paramedics and allied healthcare practitioners and aims to create an army of skilled paramedical workforce. Nalin Saluja, co-founder and CTO of Virohan, spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Arundathi Ramanan.