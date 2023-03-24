Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah has acquired UAE-based edtech startup Knowledge Planet, marking its foray into the global market. It plans to leverage this partnership to reach maximum students in the Middle East-North Africa region and also expand beyond UAE to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar through its seat at Knowledge Planet.

Startup Street spoke to Prateek Maheswari, the co-founder of Physicswallah to discuss its foray into international markets and their fund raising plans.

Asserting that they were a profiable startup, Prateek said there was no dire need of cash to run the business and they were not looking actively for fundraising.

92% of all women were found to have one or more gynaecological diseases, as per a report by National Institute of Health. In the special series — Future Female Forward, the spotlight is on a startup that is using Ayurveda to solve gynecological and lifestyle-related disorders women face.

Founded in 2019, startup Gynoveda is aiming to solve gynaecological and lifestyle-related disorders women face from puberty to menopause, through its ayurveda-enabled self-care solutions. The firm claims to have invented a gynaecology bot that uses artificial intelligence to enable women self-diagnose her reproductive health.

Women face a lot of issues such as hormonal imbalance, irregular periods, PCOS while going through period cycles, noted Rachana Gupta, co-founder of Gynoveda. She said that they have a range of products for women from the age of 15 until the age of 55.

Its success is seen in the fact that it has reached three lakh women across the country. It now aims to go global.

