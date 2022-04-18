PhableCare to use $25 million raised in Series B funding round for expansion, customer acquisition

Healthtech startup, PhableCare recently raised USD 25 million in its Series B funding round led by Kalaari Capital. The round also saw participation from Aflac Ventures, Digital Horizon, Strides Ventures. Existing investors, Omron Ventures, SOSV, Social Starts and Fresco Capital also participated in the round.

To discuss about the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sumit Sinha, Co-founder & CEO of PhableCare.

Also Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO of Meesho discussed why they are prioritizing aggressive growth targets over company-level profitability. He also spoke about the recent layoffs in Meesho's grocery business and a shift in focus towards a D2C model.

Moreover, Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEO of Findability Sciences highlighted the company’s India growth plan.

