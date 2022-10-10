Payoneer's platform will help small, midsize businesses in India with cross-border payments, says co-CEO

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, John Caplan, Co-CEO of the company said, they have developed special, unique products for Indian small and midsize businesses (SMBs) which makes cross-border money simple.

In today's borderless digital world, Payoneer's platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions and risk management.

The company, which has seen a growth of over 50 percent from emerging markets, is looking to expand its India presence.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, John Caplan, co-CEO of the company, said they have developed special, unique products for Indian small and midsize businesses (SMBs) which makes cross-border money simple.

“Exports are really the key to the next level of success for small businesses. So here in India, we have built some very special and unique clearance services, reporting services to make it simpler for an SMB here to report, pay taxes, handle the compliance matters, etc, so that they can focus on growing their business, taking care of their customers and Payoneer takes care of the money part and makes cross-border money simple for SMBs,” Caplan said.

He added, “In India, exports are essential to the growth of the small and midsize businesses (SMB) sector. A $400 billion industry which is likely to double if not triple in very soon years ahead. So Payoneer is here in India to help small businesses and make it easy for them to do business.”

Also, Ramakant Vempati, Co-Founder & President of Wysa, spoke about the company’s plans to launch Hindi language mental health app which will also be accessible through WhatsApp.

Watch video for more.