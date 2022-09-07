    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstartup News

    PayNearby partners with Axis Bank to launch savings & current accounts for last mile SMEs

    videos | IST

    PayNearby partners with Axis Bank to launch savings & current accounts for last mile SMEs

    Profile image
    By Ritu Singh   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Fintech startup PayNearby today announced a partnership with Axis Bank to help launch savings and current bank accounts for last mile SMEs and other customers at a Nearby store.

    Fintech startup PayNearby on Wednesday announced a partnership with private lender Axis Bank to help launch savings and current bank accounts for last mile SMEs and other customers at a Nearby store.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anand Kumar Bajaj, CEO of PayNearby to understand what the partnership means for the company and the road ahead.
    Also, Ashwini Asokan, founder, and CEO of Vue.ai spoke about the big artificial intelligence and software as a service (SaaS) opportunity in India and how the world sees women in technology.
    Watch the video for more.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng