Updated : July 12, 2021 20:27:00 IST

Online teaching platform Teachmint has recently raised $20 million in a pre-Series B round led by Learn Capital. This is Teachmint's fourth round of investments since its launch in May 2020, bringing its total fundraise to more than $40 million.

To discuss the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to CEO Mihir Gupta.