Gaming startup Nazara Technologies' founder Nitish Mittersain has returned as CEO of the company and, as per a LinkedIn post, looks forward to making a strong impact filled with positive intent and hard work. The development comes nearly a month after Nazara's then CEO Manish Agarwal quit the position to pursue his entrepreneurial journey.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mittersain said that the company will focus on organic growth and strengthen its leadership teams in different verticals.

“Nazara operates in multiple sectors within the gaming space and so, for us, making sure that these businesses grow strongly, organically, is where the real value unlocking will happen for all our stakeholders," he said.

Mittersain added that key strategic acquisitions will continue to happen not only at the company level, but also at a subsidiary level.

"Another focus point is to strengthen leadership teams in each of our verticals and each of our companies going forward into the 2023-24 fiscal. So these are the areas of focus for us,” Mittersain said.

Also, Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of DeHaat, spoke about how the company plans to utilise its Series E fundraise worth $60 million. DeHaat uses artificial intelligence to help 1.5 million farmers source raw materials, find advisory and credit services, and sell produce.

Moreover, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder-MD & CEO of PayNearby, spoke about their annual "Retail-o-Nomics" report which shows that UPI transactions in semi-urban and rural stores have seen a 650 percent rise from January to October this year, compared to the same period last year.

