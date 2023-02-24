Myntra to focus on homegrown D2C brands and Fresh Start’s investment thesis

Flipkart and Myntra beauty has been witnessing an uptick in demand. With over 1,400 brands and 75,000 plus products, the beauty and personal care category has been one of the fastest growing categories on Myntra and continues to scale its selection of international, domestic as well as D2C brands with an emphasis on catering to the various needs of states and niches of consumers.

With India's ecommerce market back to be $150 to 170 billion by 2027 that is clearly immense potential for growth. To talk about road ahead and the emerging trends in India's booming e-commerce market, Startup Street spoke to Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra.

Sinha mentioned that Myntra will continue to deepen its foray with homegrown D2C brands. She said, “That's where there is a need for this country to really experience different beauty products, different needs states, and the different brands that are catering to it. With our largest premium consumer base in the country on e-commerce, we have the opportunity to really engage with these consumers through these brands and that's what we will continue to do.”

Noga Sela Shalev has had over 15 years of experience in the food industry and is the CEO of Fresh Start — a foodtech incubator that is part of the Israel Innovation Authority. CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra spoke to Noga Sela Shalev in Israel on the sidelines of the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit about Fresh Start's investment thesis and the future of foodtech.

