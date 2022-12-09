Myntra’s ‘End of Reason Sale’ starts on Dec 10; Indian FMCG companies bet on D2C

Flipkart-owned online fashion major Myntra is expecting to cater to about 5 million unique customers during its biannual 'End of Reason Sale'. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand goes behind the scenes to see how Myntra is gearing up to cater to the millions of shoppers.

FMCG Major HUL recently announced its foray into the health and nutrition segment with the acquisition of D2C brands OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition. But HUL is not the only big FMCG player to bet on the D2C space. In the past two years, nearly every major consumer conglomerate in the country has either acquired or invested in a digital-first company and this has been across industries. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta gets a deep dive into the recent acquisitions and investments by India's consumer conglomerates in the digital-first space.