homevideos Newsstartup NewsMylab partners with Qure.ai, tuberculosis battle enhanced with accessible X rays, AI
videos | Feb 14, 2023 8:43 PM IST

Mylab partners with Qure.ai, tuberculosis battle enhanced with accessible X-rays, AI

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Feb 14, 2023 8:43 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The central government has set a target of eliminating tuberculosis from India by 2025. To support the government's agenda, Homegrown biotech startup Mylab has partnered with Qure.ai, a provider of AI software for medical imaging, to launch a tuberculosis screening solution.

Under the partnership, Mylab’s soon-to-be launched handheld X-Ray device, MyBeam will leverage Qure.ai's software, qXR for early detection of tuberculosis and lung health issues.
Startup Street spoke to Hasmukh Rawal, MD & Co-Founder, Mylab; and Prashant Warier, Co-Founder & CEO, Qure.ai to discuss the application of these tools and what the partnership entails.
Hasmukh Rawal stressed the importance of the X-ray and a radiology report and the need for a handheld X-ray machine that enhances accessibility. He also emphasized on the importance of how the report is interpreted and said that Qure.ai has done the hard work in automating this using AI.
PhonePe raises $100 million in additional funding at a $12 billion valuation
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
