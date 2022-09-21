Murf AI raises $10 million, plans to utilise funds for product innovation and business expansion

Synthetic speech technology startup, Murf AI has raised $10 million in its Series A funding. The round was led by Matrix Partners India with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, as well as prominent angel investors.

The venture plans to use these funds to drive further product innovation, accelerate R&D, and scale its presence in focused geographies. To discuss how the company is transforming the way voiceovers are created, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Co-Founder & CEO Ankur Edkie.

Also, CNBC-TV18 gets a report on what companies are expecting from the upcoming festive season.

Moreover, Radhika Batra, Co-Founder of Every Infant Matters, spoke about how her company provides last mile health solutions to the disadvantaged children in India. Batra was also announced as one of the winners of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Global Goals Award.

