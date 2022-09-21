    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstartup News

    Murf AI raises $10 million, plans to utilise funds for product innovation and business expansion

    videos | IST

    Murf AI raises $10 million, plans to utilise funds for product innovation and business expansion

    Profile image
    By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Synthetic speech technology startup, Murf AI has raised $10 million in its Series A funding. The round was led by Matrix Partners India with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, as well as prominent angel investors.

    Synthetic speech technology startup, Murf AI has raised $10 million in its Series A funding. The round was led by Matrix Partners India with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, as well as prominent angel investors.
    The venture plans to use these funds to drive further product innovation, accelerate R&D, and scale its presence in focused geographies. To discuss how the company is transforming the way voiceovers are created, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Co-Founder & CEO Ankur Edkie.
    Also, CNBC-TV18 gets a report on what companies are expecting from the upcoming festive season.
    Moreover, Radhika Batra, Co-Founder of Every Infant Matters, spoke about how her company provides last mile health solutions to the disadvantaged children in India. Batra was also announced as one of the winners of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Global Goals Award.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng