MS Dhoni invests in Chennai-based drone company Garuda Aerospace

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, has invested an undisclosed sum in Chennai based drone company, Garuda Aerospace. Dhoni will also be the face and brand ambassador of the company. The investment is part of a bridge round, ahead of a USD 30 million Series A funding round, which the company is currently in the process of closing.

To elaborate on Dhoni’s association with the company and the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

Also, Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of Magicpin spoke about the launch of its 45 minute delivery service for medicines and other pharmacy products. The 45 minute service is currently available in 15 cities in India and the startup plans to extend this to more cities with time.

Moreover, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Co-Founders of Imagine Meats spoke about their company’s partnership with Tata Starbucks to sell its vegan products. The coffee-chain's menu will now feature 3 vegan items available across eight cities in India.

