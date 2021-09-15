Mobile Premier League turns unicorn post fundraising; Vahan raises $8 million

Mobile Premier League (MPL), the esports and skill gaming platform, has turned into a unicorn after it raised its Series-E round of financing led by Legatum Capital at a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion.

Mobile Premier League (MPL), the esports and skill gaming platform, has turned into a unicorn after it raised its Series-E round of financing led by Legatum Capital at a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion. CNBC-TV18 caught up with Sai Srinivas Kiran, co-founder and CEO of MPL, to talk about the fundraising and the outlook.

Bengaluru-based jobs and livelihood platform for blue-collar workers Vahan has raised $8 million in its Series-A round of funding, led by Silicon Valley investor Khosla Ventures. The round also saw participation from Airtel, Shakti VC, Pioneer Fund, Spike Ventures, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm and others.

These funds will allow Vahan to further scale its recruitment business and build new product offerings for its customer base that comprises leading GIG-economy companies and blue-collar workers. To talk about the road ahead at Vahan, CNBC-TV18 spoke with its founder and CEO Madhav Krishna.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based B2B edtech company Eupheus Learning has raised $10 million in a Series-C funding from Lightrock India, a global private equity platform. Through the fundraising, Eupheus Learning aims to scale faster and will also pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions.

To find out how Eupheus Learning is democratising access to 21st Century learning solutions to school students, the channel caught up with Sarvesh Shrivastava, co-founder and MD of the company.

For all the interviews, watch video