Mihira AI to elevate Indian storytellers, to support 200+ artists, says CEO

Raja Koduri, Founder & CEO of Mihira AI said, “We want to build a platform for storytellers, and particularly storytellers here in India, and it is a hardware, software and services platform.”
Former head of Intel's accelerated computing systems and graphics business Raja Koduri, who recently quit the company has announced the launch of his new generative AI startup Mihira AI. Through this new venture, he aims to democratise access to sophisticated hardware and AI tools for artists, especially in India.
“Mihira AI will have over 200 artists by the end of the year, we are building a data center infrastructure here for them and we are also building some very interesting software tools that enable access to this data center in very productive manner and enable storytelling and creation using all this computing resources as well.”
E-commerce logistics giant Shiprocket has enabled more than 50 sellers on the ONDC platform since June when it integrated its seller app on the open network. Co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel tells CNCB-TV18's the startup has even launched a Whatsapp bot for Indian SMBs.
First Published: Aug 8, 2023 7:34 PM IST
