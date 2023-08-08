CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsstartup NewsMihira AI to elevate Indian storytellers, to support 200+ artists, says CEO

Mihira AI to elevate Indian storytellers, to support 200+ artists, says CEO

1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 8, 2023 8:52:28 PM IST (Updated)

Raja Koduri, Founder & CEO of Mihira AI said, “We want to build a platform for storytellers, and particularly storytellers here in India, and it is a hardware, software and services platform.”

Former head of Intel's accelerated computing systems and graphics business Raja Koduri, who recently quit the company has announced the launch of his new generative AI startup Mihira AI. Through this new venture, he aims to democratise access to sophisticated hardware and AI tools for artists, especially in India.

Raja Koduri, Founder & CEO of Mihira AI said, “We want to build a platform for storytellers, and particularly storytellers here in India, and it is a hardware, software and services platform.”
“Mihira AI will have over 200 artists by the end of the year, we are building a data center infrastructure here for them and we are also building some very interesting software tools that enable access to this data center in very productive manner and enable storytelling and creation using all this computing resources as well.”
Read Here | Unstop raises $5 million from Japan’s Mynavi, Coursera and others
E-commerce logistics giant Shiprocket has enabled more than 50 sellers on the ONDC platform since June when it integrated its seller app on the open network. Co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel tells CNCB-TV18's the startup has even launched a Whatsapp bot for Indian SMBs.
Watch accompanying video for more.
First Published: Aug 8, 2023 7:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Generative AIShiprocket

Recommended Articles

View All
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them

Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them

Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt

Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt

Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read

CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?

CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?

Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X