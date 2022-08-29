    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    startup News

    Metalbook to utilise $5 million fundraise for global expansion

    Metalbook to utilise $5 million fundraise for global expansion

    By Aishwarya Anand   IST (Published)
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Pulkit Baldev, Co-Founder of Metalbook, said that they plan to utilise the funds for global expansion.

    Metalbook, a digital supply chain platform for the metals industry, has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Axilor Ventures. The round also saw participation from Foundamental, RTP Global, Stride Ventures and a few angel investors.
    “We have made our presence felt in the neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With this fundraise, we will be expanding our presence to 12 new geographical locations across the globe. We will also be using the fund for expanding our supplier as well as customer network,” Baldev said.
