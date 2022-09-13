    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstartup News

    Lucidity to utilise $5.3 million fundraise for product development, business expansion

    videos | IST

    Lucidity to utilise $5.3 million fundraise for product development, business expansion

    Profile image
    By Shruti Mishra   | Ritu Singh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Lucidity, a cloud storage platform, which helps businesses keep cloud storage neat, tidy and cost-efficient, has raised $5.3 million in seed funding led by Alphawave Investments.

    Lucidity, a cloud storage platform, which helps businesses keep cloud storage neat, tidy, and cost-efficient, has raised $5.3 million in seed funding led by Alphawave Investments. Other investors that participated in this round include Beenext, Blume Ventures, Bold Capital, and Nu Ventures to name a few.
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nitin Bhadauria, co-founder of Lucidity said the $5.3 million fundraise will be utilised for product development and expansion in different geographies.
    "Ours is a deep tech product, so 60-70 percent of the fundraising will be going into product development because we need to have great engineers who can build this technology. Rest 30-40 percent would be going in expansion in different geographies," Bhadauria said.
    Also, Shashi Kumar, co-founder, and CEO of Akshayakalpa Organic and Sameer Shisodia, CEO of Rainmatter Foundation spoke about how they plan to utilise the Series B fundraise of $15 million.
    Watch the video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng