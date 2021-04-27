  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Startup
VIDEOS
Business

Looking to invest in companies that are built on ideology of helping customers in communication: Zoom

Updated : April 27, 2021 11:13:54 IST

The COVID pandemic has forced all of us to find new ways to function in order to keep ourselves safe. Video communication became the lifeline overnight enabling us to continue work and school in a digital environment.

Zoom and Boston Consulting Group conducted a survey on how industries were able to pivot their business processes using video conferencing for business continuity. To understand the key trends, the future of video communication space and more, Startup Street spoke to Sameer Raje, GM & India Head at Zoom.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream 11 & Dream Sports, who spoke about the road ahead for the company.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement