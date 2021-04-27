Looking to invest in companies that are built on ideology of helping customers in communication: Zoom

VIDEOS

April 27, 2021

The COVID pandemic has forced all of us to find new ways to function in order to keep ourselves safe. Video communication became the lifeline overnight enabling us to continue work and school in a digital environment.

Zoom and Boston Consulting Group conducted a survey on how industries were able to pivot their business processes using video conferencing for business continuity. To understand the key trends, the future of video communication space and more, Startup Street spoke to Sameer Raje, GM & India Head at Zoom.

