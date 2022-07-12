Lightspeed bags $7 billion across 4 funds and Woodside Energy's bet on String Bio

Lightspeed Venture Partners closes fund fourteen with $1.98 billion, fund five with $2.26 billion, and its opportunity fund two with $2.36 billion. The VC firm also raised $500 million in its early stage fund for India and South East Asia.

Lightspeed raises over $7 billion across four funds to empower early and growth-stage entrepreneurs globally. It has closed Lightspeed Venture Partners Fund XIV with $1.98 billion, Lightspeed Venture Partners Select Fund V with $2.26 billion, Lightspeed Opportunity Fund II With $2.36 billion and Lightspeed India Partners also announced the closing of a $500 million early stage fund. Also, today marks the unveiling of Lightspeed Faction, an independent team dedicated to building on Lightspeed's nine year history of backing exceptional founders in blockchain infrastructure. Startup Street spoke to Shuvi Shrivastava and Harsha Kumar, both partners at Lightspeed to talk about this fund raise.

Biotech Innovator, String Bio has signed a strategic development agreement with Woodside Energy Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global energy company Woodside Energy Group. Woodside has also announced an investment in string's series B equity raise and new and existing investors including Ankur Capital, Dare Ventures, Redstart, Zenfold Ventures and others have joined the first close of $20 million of the series B raise. Startup Street spoke Dr Jitendra Joshi, Chief Technologist of Woodside Energy, and Dr Ezhil Subbian, Co-Founder and CEO of String Bio to talk about the road ahead.

Watch video for more