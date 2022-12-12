Licious forays into spices, will first launch in top 8 cities

Online meat brand Licious on Monday said the company has forayed into specialty spice mixes to complement its chicken and meat products and will launch in the top 8 cities.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta, the co-founder Vivek Gupta said the company sees a need gap with there being very few options for specific recipe cooking.

Gupta said the company has come up with 8 spices in the beginning and these are specialised masalas. The company will launch on Licious platform first in the top 8 cities and then we will add online channel partners where Licious is already present like Swiggy, Blinkit, and Dunzo.

