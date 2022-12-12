English
Licious forays into spices, will first launch in top 8 cities

Licious forays into spices, will first launch in top 8 cities

By Shilpa Ranipeta   Dec 12, 2022 9:11 PM IST (Published)
Online meat brand Licious has forayed into spices with the launch of speciality spice mixes to complement its chicken and meat products. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta the co-founder Vivek Gupta said the company sees a need gap with there being very few options for specific recipe cooking.

Online meat brand Licious on Monday said the company has forayed into specialty spice mixes to complement its chicken and meat products and will launch in the top 8 cities.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta, the co-founder Vivek Gupta said the company sees a need gap with there being very few options for specific recipe cooking.
Gupta said the company has come up with 8 spices in the beginning and these are specialised masalas. The company will launch on Licious platform first in the top 8 cities and then we will add online channel partners where Licious is already present like Swiggy, Blinkit, and Dunzo.
