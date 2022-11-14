Lentra raises $60 million in series B funding & Even Healthcare bags $15 million

Cloud lending platform, Lentra has closed its series B funding round at $60 million led by existing investors - Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital with participation from Citi Ventures. Bengaluru healthcare startup, Even Healthcare has bagged $15 million in funding from Alpha Wave Capital and Aspada.

Cloud lending platform, Lentra has closed its series B funding round at $60 million led by existing investors - Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital with participation from Citi Ventures. Masterkey Capital were the investment bankers. The funding will be used for products and platform strengthening and also for international expansion. Startup Street spoke to its founder and CEO, D Venkatesh to talk about the road ahead.

Bengaluru healthcare startup, Even Healthcare has bagged $15 million in funding from Alpha Wave Capital and Aspada. Other existing investors in the company include Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Lachy Groom, Palo Alto Networks' Nikesh Arora, Cred' Kunal Shah and others.

A registered clinical establishment and healthcare provider, Even Healthcare will use these funds to scale its preventive and individualised care and strengthen its clinical team. To discuss this further Startup Street spoke to Mayank Banerjee, co-founder & CEO of Even Healthcare.

On Children's Day, the spotlight is on InnerArk Blocktech, a startup founded by 13-year-old Anoushka Jolly. With its anti-bullying app, this teenage entrepreneur is helping thousands of students take on bullying. Startup Street spoke to Anoushka Jolly, Founder & CEO, of Innerark Blocktech to elaborate on the offerings.

The gaming industry has shifted gears recently. We have seen a shift from a pay-to-play model to a play-to-earn model. Sandbox, one of the leading players in the metaverse space, is working to develop a local ecosystem in India. On the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022, CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand caught up with Sébastien Borget, co-founder and COO of Sandbox to understand their India play and how metaverse will power the future of gaming.

