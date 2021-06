VIDEOS

Updated : June 25, 2021 21:24:51 IST

Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart has launched Lenskart Vision Fund to invest in startups that are focused on eyewear and eye care brands, technologies enabling access to vision care, eye testing technologies, omni-channel retail solutions, deeptech solutions for eyecare and many more. To discuss the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Peyush Bansal, founder & CEO of Lenskart.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with VS Shridhar, co-founder & CEO of Greenjoules and Gagan Vermani, founder & CEO of MYSUN who spoke about the road ahead for green and clean energy.