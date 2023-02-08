Lendingkart acquires Upwards Fintech for Rs 100 crore and Zypp Electric Bags $25 million in Series B funding

Fintech company Lendingkart Technologies has acquired digital lending platform Upwards Fintech for Rs 100 crore. Upwards Fintech is a technology-based lending platform that offers personal loans to salaried professionals at competitive pricing. Startup Street spoke to Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO at Lendingkart, about this acquisition and the road ahead.

EV-as-a-Service platform Zypp Electric Delivery has raised $25 million in its Series B funding which is a mix of equity and debt. The round was led by Gogoro, a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems enabling sustainable mobility solutions for cities.

The $20 million equity round saw participation from new and existing investors, Goodyear Ventures, 9Unicorns, WFC, Venture Catalysts, Letsventure, IAN, Ivy Growth, Grip and other angels. The company also closed debt of $5 million from Global Impact fund IIX and a large national bank in India. The venture claims this is the first time global impact funds and Indian banks are participating in EV debt for any fleet operator or startup in the country. Startup Street spoke to Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, to elaborate on the road ahead.

Automated ethical hacking platform FireCompass recently raised $7 million in funding led by Silicon Valley-based Cervin and Athera Venture Partners along with existing investor Bharat Innovation Fund. The investment will be used to expand FireCompass’ operations across India, US and other international markets and also to bring on new talent. Startup Street spoke to its co-founder, Bikash Braai, to elaborate on the road ahead at FireCompass.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video