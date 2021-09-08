Leap raises $55 million in Series C funding, Vahdam raises Rs 174 cr in Series D funding: Check out their biz plans

Overseas education company Leap, which runs Leap Finance and LeapScholar, has raised $55 million in Series C funding led by Owl Ventures. The round also saw participation from Harvard Management Company along with returning investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India.

This round of funding comes less than six months after Leap’s Series B round, which was led by Jungle Ventures, bringing the total equity capital raised by the startup to date at over $75 million.

To talk about fundraise and how Leap is democratising access to global education, CNBC-TV18 caught up with its co-founder Vaishnav Singh.

Meanwhile, Native Indian wellness brand Vahdam, which has taken India’s native teas, spices and superfoods to markets like the US, Canada, Europe and more has raised Rs 174 crore rupees in its Series D round led by IIFL AMC's private equity fund.

Existing investors that include a consortium of Sixth Sense Ventures affiliates, the Mankind Group Family office, Infosys founder Kris Gopalkrishnan's family office, Urmin Group, and White Whale Ventures also participated in this round.

With the new round of investment, the total funding raised by the company to date is over Rs 290 crore. To find out how Vahdam is turning the world into tea-loving people, CNB-TV18’s Startup Street team spoke with Vahdam founder and CEO, Bala Sarda.

E-commerce enablement company Gokwik has raised $5.5 million in its pre- Series A investment round led by Matrix Partners India. This round also saw the participation of global investor RTP Global.

The new investment will be used for scaling up and establishing a footprint in MENA and Southeast Asia regions and hiring talent across technology, data, and product engineering. To find out how Gokwik is democratising the shopping experience and increasing GMV realisation for e-commerce businesses, CNBC-TV18 interviewed its co-founder and CEO, Chirag Taneja.

