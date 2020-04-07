Laying off staff during coronavirus pandemic should be last resort, says Urban Company's Abhiraj Bhal

  • SENSEX
Market rallies 7%; Sensex zooms 2,100 points, Nifty at 8,700
Asian shares ready to climb after Wall Street rallies
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Updated : April 07, 2020 10:33 PM IST

Small Industries Development Bank of India has launched a COVID-19 startup assistance scheme. It will provide working capital loans to startups which are in the growth stage. Under this scheme, SIDBI will provide loans of upto Rs 2 crore so that startups can meet their essential expenses like salaries, rent and other payments. While most founders have welcomed this scheme, some of them found its eligibility criteria quite restrictive. To discuss this Startup Street spoke with Siddharth Pai, founding partner of early stage venture capital firm, 3-one-4 Capital.

CNBC-TV18 in partnership with LetsVenture presents, Riding the Storm, a new series of interviews with startup founders who give their view on how to weather the COVID-19 storm. Startup Street spoke with Abhiraj Bhal, co-founder of Urban Company who said that laying off employees must be the last resort. He also said that the current situation will not pass anytime soon. Here's his mantra to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the startup ecosystem.

Edtech startup Lido Learning, which focuses on live online tutorials, has raised $7.5 million in Series B round of funding. The round was led by Ant Financial-backed Bace Capital, while existing investors also participated in the round. With this, Lido has raised an overall funding of $10.5 million. Startup Street spoke to Sahil Seth, the founder of Lido, to know more.
