English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsstartup News

Kreditbee to foray into secured and unsecured SME lending, says CEO

videos | IST

Kreditbee to foray into secured and unsecured SME lending, says CEO

Profile image
By Shruti Mishra   Jan 9, 2023 9:53 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Fintech platform Kreditbee has raised an additional $100 million in primary funding from Advent International, in an extension of its Series D round. With this, it has now closed the second tranche of its $200 million Series D fund raise.

Fintech platform Kreditbee has raised an additional $100 million in primary funding from Advent International, in an extension of its Series D round. With this, it has now closed the second tranche of its $200 million Series D fund raise.

Recommended Articles

View All
Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP

Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here's why Citi prefers Devyani International over Jubilant Foodworks

Here's why Citi prefers Devyani International over Jubilant Foodworks

IST2 Min(s) Read

Next phase of digital rupee to be launched soon — Key things to know

Next phase of digital rupee to be launched soon — Key things to know

IST2 Min(s) Read

Re-KYC FAQ — What is it, process, documents required and other key questions answered

Re-KYC FAQ — What is it, process, documents required and other key questions answered

IST3 Min(s) Read


The fintech will deploy this additional capital towards scaling the existing business and diversifying its product offering by venturing into digitally enabled financial products.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder & CEO of the company said the company will utilise funds for expanding its product offerings.
“There is a technical problem for every lending company – be it banks or NBFC. There is a thing called equity to debt leverage and it plays a very key role in the growth phase of NBFC or a bank. So we were a high scale growing business, we had hit those thresholds and so equity infusion was very much necessary. We also had a very good pedigree of local PE funds and we were looking to get an international PE fund like Advent. We also wanted to increase the different set of products which we want to launch. We are looking to foray into SME lending both secured and unsecured and that is the new segment that we will be looking to expand,” Ekambaram said.
Also, Shashank Mehta, Founder & CEO of The Whole Truth spoke about the company’s $15 million Series B fundraise and the road ahead for the company.
Watch video for more.
Also Read: Fintech company KreditBee secures $80 million in Series D funding round
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X