Fintech lender Kinara Capital recently raised Rs 200 crore in fresh equity led by British International Investment (BII), and other existing investors. Kinara caters to the credit needs of MSMEs, and within that, sub-sectors like manufacturing, trading, and services sector. The ticket sizes of these loans range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 30 lakhs.

The lender hopes to use the capital to grow fivefold by 2025 and touch assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 6,000 crore. Kinara caters to the credit needs of MSMEs, and within that, sub-sectors like manufacturing, trading, and services sector. The ticket sizes of these loans range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 30 lakhs.

Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO of the company, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said that technology and demand is what will drive the growth.

“Of course raising this capital from BII along with Triple Jump and Nuveen Global Impact Fund, we have raised a total of $55 million or over Rs 400 crore in this year alone and that will fuel this growth,” Shah said.

She added that the company will start thinking about an IPO once it reaches the Rs 6,000 crore AUM mark.

Also, Rohit Taneja, Founder & CEO of Decentro, discussed their plan to utilise a Series-A fundraise worth $4.7 million. The Y-Combinator backed Decentro is a banking and payments API infrastructure startup.

Moreover, Prashant Narang, Co-Founder of Agility Ventures, spoke about how Indian startups are making inroads into the UAE market and also about agility's recently launched Rs 450-crore angel fund.

