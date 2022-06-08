JetSynthesys launches invest & operate model for game studios in emerging markets

New age digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys has launched Jetapult - an invest & operate model for game studios in emerging markets. The gaming startup has come out of stealth mode and has also acquired a game studio from India.

New age digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys has launched Jetapult - an invest & operate model for game studios in emerging markets.

The gaming startup has come out of stealth mode and has also acquired a game studio from India. To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajan Navani, VC & MD at JetSynthesys and Sharan Tulsiani, Co-Founder & CEO at Jetapult.

Also, Pravin Agarwala, Co-Founder & CEO of BetterPlace spoke about the company’s decision to acquire no-code workflow builder platform, Ezedox.

Watch video for more.