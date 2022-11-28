English
Jammu & Kashmir emerging as a startup hub and Blinkit’s first 'silent store'

Jammu & Kashmir emerging as a startup hub and Blinkit’s first 'silent store'

By CNBC-TV18  Nov 28, 2022 8:47 PM IST (Published)
Jammu and Kashmir is now keen to start up - with nearly 500 new-age companies and ten incubators. Online grocery delivery platform, Blinkit is opening multiple avenues for employment for the specially-abled community who are unable to hear and speak.

Jammu and Kashmir is now keen to start up, with nearly 500 new-age companies and ten incubators. The Kashmir Valley was the top performer in the Startup India 2021 rankings amongst all the union territories.

To put the spotlight on the innovation coming out of the region, the Department of Science and Technology with the National Innovation Foundation organised Kashmir's first startup expo. CNBC-TV18's Akhil Vishwanath brings you the story from Srinagar.
Online grocery delivery platform, Blinkit is opening multiple avenues for employment for the specially-abled community who are unable to hear and speak. CNBC-TV18's Aishwarya Anand visited Blinkit's first-of-its-kind ‘Silent Store’ in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area and caught up with co-founder & CEO Albinder Dhindsa to know more about the initiative and the quick commerce business.
Watch the accompanying video for more.
