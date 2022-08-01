Rural fintech startup, Jai Kisan has raised $50 million in a combination of equity and debt in the first close of its ongoing Series B round. The fresh capital was raised from new investors GMO Venture Partners, Yara Growth Ventures, DG Daiwa Ventures and existing investors Blume, Arkam Ventures, Mirae Asset, Snow Leopard Ventures, among others.

The debt funding was provided by Northern ARC, Alteria and MAS Financial. Jai Kisan now aims to expand its product suite and enhance the customer journey. To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Arjun Ahluwalia, Co-Founder & CEO of Jai Kisan.

