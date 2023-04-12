'Investors are now cautious, valuations have toned down', says Harsh Mariwala

Investors are turning cautious and businesses have to be sustainable and profitable, says Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico.

On the sidelines of the Sharrp Summit, CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with him and Rishabh Mariwala, Managing Partner at Sharrp Ventures, to talk about the current VC environment and what sectors Sharrp Ventures is eyeing going forward.

Mariwala said, “I think the investors are now going a bit cautious in terms of investing so the valuations have toned down which is good. I think earlier it was too frothy so in a way correction was needed.”

Global commerce leader eBay connects millions of buyers and sellers across 190 countries. Focused on driving cross-border trade, eBay provides sellers a platform to expand their reach to global customers. The venture has been in operation in India for over a decade and provides a robust platform for Indian sellers to list and sell their products to over 134 million buyers who shop on various global platforms of eBay.

To know more about the India's potential and future roadmap at eBay, Shruti Mishra spoke to Vidmay Naini, General Manager, Global Emerging Markets - India, South East Asia, eBay.

