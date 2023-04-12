homevideos Newsstartup News'Investors are now cautious, valuations have toned down', says Harsh Mariwala

'Investors are now cautious, valuations have toned down', says Harsh Mariwala

By Shruti Mishra  Apr 12, 2023 7:34 PM IST (Published)
From the sidelines of the Sharrp Summit, CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with him and Rishabh Mariwala, Managing Partner at Sharrp Ventures to talk about the current VC environment and what sectors Sharrp Ventures is eyeing going forward.

Investors are turning cautious and businesses have to be sustainable and profitable, says Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico.

On the sidelines of the Sharrp Summit, CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with him and Rishabh Mariwala, Managing Partner at Sharrp Ventures, to talk about the current VC environment and what sectors Sharrp Ventures is eyeing going forward.
Mariwala said, “I think the investors are now going a bit cautious in terms of investing so the valuations have toned down which is good. I think earlier it was too frothy so in a way correction was needed.”
